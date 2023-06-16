Patch Notes ea v0.7.8

EA Release - 0.7.8 Notes
** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****
Developer Notes
Modified the character sheet to display the amount of XP needed to reach the next level instead of the amount of XP remaining to reach next level.
This fixes the negative amount once character reaches max level. Updated the Maximum HPs, MPs, and EPs a character can have (as planned)
within the configurations instead of leaving it open. Leaving it open resulted in some insane amounts (still haven't figured out where the
formula for calculating these caused the insane addition). If a character in your current party has levels above 1000, it will be adjusted
to 1000 (this includes any +HP items or spells)
And for your amusement, I was tracking down a bug where, occasionally, when holding down the right mouse button, you would start to turn
to the left, slowly. After a few days of trying to figure it out, I realize my gamepad was upside down and the right joystick was being pressed
just enough for the camera to start rotating. Hope you got a chuckle out of that.
Fixed - 2nd character slot can learn Novice Rocks now if they meet the qualifications
Fixed - 2nd character slot can learn Novice Metalskin now if they meet the qualifications
Fixed - Suffocating Sphere Novice tome checks for appropriate Master Air Magic skill
Fixed - A Pirate Stronghold door now opens - was marked as static preventing the open animation from playing
Fixed - Some buildings were not displaying in the minimap
Fixed - No longer "swim" down the Ashund Forest stairs
Fixed - Ashund Forest river and pond swimming works better now
New -
Informational - Updated Master Lightning Bolt description to the correct description
Informational - Experience on Character sheet now shows current XP amount (Amount to reach next level) instead of amount left to reach next level
Informational - Max HPs, MPs, and EPs has been capped to 1000
Informational - Bestiary entries will show entire name of the monster. Had to lower the font size for everything to fit.
Informational - Removed a couple of tab categories in the bestiary that did not belong
Informational - Murkwater Swamp regional map updated
Informational - Additional alchemy resources added to Murkwater Swamp
Changed files in this update