Patch Notes ea v0.7.8

EA Release - 0.7.8 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

Modified the character sheet to display the amount of XP needed to reach the next level instead of the amount of XP remaining to reach next level.

This fixes the negative amount once character reaches max level. Updated the Maximum HPs, MPs, and EPs a character can have (as planned)

within the configurations instead of leaving it open. Leaving it open resulted in some insane amounts (still haven't figured out where the

formula for calculating these caused the insane addition). If a character in your current party has levels above 1000, it will be adjusted

to 1000 (this includes any +HP items or spells)

And for your amusement, I was tracking down a bug where, occasionally, when holding down the right mouse button, you would start to turn

to the left, slowly. After a few days of trying to figure it out, I realize my gamepad was upside down and the right joystick was being pressed

just enough for the camera to start rotating. Hope you got a chuckle out of that.