v.0.98.6 Level 'Epilogues Repository' quality of life minor update

Finalized the 'breadcrumbs' update. (neon letters near each 'mission wall' which depends on the key decision the player made during the game);

The first echelon of 'mission walls' logic change:

was -> 'opens' after the player made key decisions at 9-10 level;

now -> 'opens' after the first 'key decision' was made at level 1 (lie/neutral/true to Kaya); so it is a little less confusing but not perfect yet.