Big Byz Wars update for 16 June 2023

v.0.98.6 Level 'Epilogues Repository' quality of life minor update

Build 11483153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Finalized the 'breadcrumbs' update. (neon letters near each 'mission wall' which depends on the key decision the player made during the game);

  2. Lighting improvements;

  3. Camera changes at elevators traveling;

  4. Add tertiary small props/graffiti/debris etc.

  5. Enemies tweaks;

  6. The first echelon of 'mission walls' logic change:
    was -> 'opens' after the player made key decisions at 9-10 level;
    now -> 'opens' after the first 'key decision' was made at level 1 (lie/neutral/true to Kaya); so it is a little less confusing but not perfect yet.

