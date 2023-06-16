-
Finalized the 'breadcrumbs' update. (neon letters near each 'mission wall' which depends on the key decision the player made during the game);
-
Lighting improvements;
-
Camera changes at elevators traveling;
-
Add tertiary small props/graffiti/debris etc.
-
Enemies tweaks;
-
The first echelon of 'mission walls' logic change:
was -> 'opens' after the player made key decisions at 9-10 level;
now -> 'opens' after the first 'key decision' was made at level 1 (lie/neutral/true to Kaya); so it is a little less confusing but not perfect yet.
Big Byz Wars update for 16 June 2023
v.0.98.6 Level 'Epilogues Repository' quality of life minor update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1629131 Depot 1629131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update