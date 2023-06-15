 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 15 June 2023

Release Notes for 6/15/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11483104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed auto rebuy not working if you survived through the Deathmatch warmup
  • Pressing the jump key to respawn in Deathmatch no longer results in an actual jump
  • The buy menu now closes on right mouse button DOWN instead of UP
  • Refunds are now correctly accounted for when tracking total money spent by user
  • Fixed bad kerning in accolade descriptions
  • Fixed a freeze/hang in Hammer
  • The CS2 Workshop Tools convar helper page now has better descriptions
  • Fixed aspect ratio for workshop submission screenshot
  • Various improvements to the look of the M249, MP5-SD, Desert Eagle, Dual Elites, and Taser
  • Added Zeus x27 to workshop submission weapon list

[ MAPS ]

Mirage

  • Various map fixes

