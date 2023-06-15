Release Notes for 6/15/23

[ MISC ]
- Fixed auto rebuy not working if you survived through the Deathmatch warmup
- Pressing the jump key to respawn in Deathmatch no longer results in an actual jump
- The buy menu now closes on right mouse button DOWN instead of UP
- Refunds are now correctly accounted for when tracking total money spent by user
- Fixed bad kerning in accolade descriptions
- Fixed a freeze/hang in Hammer
- The CS2 Workshop Tools convar helper page now has better descriptions
- Fixed aspect ratio for workshop submission screenshot
- Various improvements to the look of the M249, MP5-SD, Desert Eagle, Dual Elites, and Taser
- Added Zeus x27 to workshop submission weapon list
[ MAPS ]
Mirage
- Various map fixes
Changed files in this update