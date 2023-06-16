 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 16 June 2023

7.33d Gameplay Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11483036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 7.33d is out now. You can check the notes [here](www.dota2.com/patches/7.33d).

Over the last few days we've addressed several gameplay issues:

  • Fix the interaction of Phantom Assassin's Stifling Dagger and Dragon Knight's Dragon's Breath
  • Fix Phantom Lancer's Phantom Rush not being able to be toggled off while on cooldown
  • Fix Rubick's Spell Steal interaction with Multishot and Frost Arrows
  • Fix Spirit Breaker's Charge of Darkness going on indefinite cooldown in certain remaining rare circumstances
  • Fix Tiny having infinite Tree Tosses when affected by Muerta's Parting Shot
  • Fix Tiny's death animation playing on soul unit when affected by Muerta's Parting Shot
  • Fix Warlock's Minor Imp imps not exploding when expiring
  • Fix Pangolier's Rolling Thunder being blocked by Mars' Arena of Blood
  • Fix Arc Warden shard giving some of its bonuses to enemies
  • Fix Tormentor Bounty being 5x the value on Meepo when everybody in the team already has a shard

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
