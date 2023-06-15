 Skip to content

Zumbi Blocks 2 Open Alpha update for 15 June 2023

Quick Patch for Zombie Respawns

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick patch to fix a mistake I made on the last update.
I disabled zombie respawning for testing and forgot to re-enable it.

When people commented on it i thought it was some rare bug, but it was just really an oversight from my part.

