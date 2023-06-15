Patch 4 is here!

Firmament Release Notes 1.1.0 (e9862-p17640)

Hey folks! Thanks for playing Firmament. We’ve got a lot of great fixes for you today. Here’s the list:

Features

Adjunct returns to the player at 2x the speed now.

Added localized textures for propaganda banners.

Added localized textures for some content near the end-game.

Supersampling quality will now be set to “Performance” instead of “Balanced” by default when your auto-detected value for Shadow quality is set to “Low”.

Fixes

Global

Fixed collision on the omniwheel, various bridges, and some elevators from being unable to be stepped on randomly. Happened most often on M1 platforms but could happen on other platforms running the game at lower framerate.

Fixed being unable to regain control after the credits have completed.

Added various socket disabled states & sounds when attempting to use a function on a socket that isn’t available at that time.

Adjusted some socket names for clarity.

Name corrections made for some folks in the credits.

Set a fixed FOV of 90 or lower to the dive suit when inside of the dive suit to prevent some strange dive suit innards from showing up.

Added logic to prevent the player from toggling the run/walk notification with Caps Lock when in the logo scene.

Fixed multiple disconnects occurring on an adjunct tether in certain situations.

The player’s arms will now hide themselves when picking something up (like a clipboard).

Fixed the player being able to close themselves inside of a sweet spot in transport pods between the door and the inner area.

Adjusted some text in the end-game to reflect a “complete” state as soon as the player is notified the state should be completed.

Fix added for the world sometimes not fading out properly when loading a game.

Fix added for double-click causing the player to sometimes move twice as fast.

Added a missing translation for “Foliage” in Japanese.

Fixed an incorrect translation for “Reverse” and “Forward” in Korean.

Fixed various minor door issues in the end-game sequence.

Added minor LOD fixes.

Added some minor global framerate and hitching improvements.

Curievale

Added more fixes for save games where the ice crane may have gotten stuck, or the player got stuck on an ice block.

Fixed the ice hauler UI being inaccurate in certain situations.

Added a fix for crane saves that have the crane underneath the terrain in Curievale.

Allowed the moving platform in the ice factory to be reset so the player can get onto it when they Teleport to Safe Spot.

Fixed the water level sometimes being raised when it shouldn’t be in certain situations when using Teleport to Safe Spot.

Fixed some ladder landings not having a comfortable drop-off location.

St. Andrew

Fixed the Camelus from getting stuck in certain situations.

Added a fix for the player being able to send the conservatory elevator down through themselves.

Fixed the Camelus legs sometimes clipping through the interior cabin.

Fixed the player from being able to step up onto the incorrect side of the railing of the entry and exit walkways from a planter in St. Andrew.

Fixed the shadow flickering occurring on the pumphouse in St. Andrew and some other areas.

Added collision to prevent the Camelus from getting into areas it should not be able to get into.

Juleston

Fixed the battery platforms in Juleston being able to rotate into each other and sometimes not allow you to get on them.

Fixed a floating ice cube in the sky from showing up in Juleston in certain situations.

Added a fix for the spire interior in Juleston appearing when it should not be.

Fixed the mixer blades in Juleston getting into a bad state in certain circumstances.

VR

Fixed being able to walk around in the menu in VR.

Fixed being able to see the player’s 2D hands when in the menu in certain circumstances.

Ensured that tutorial notifications now immediately disappear as soon as the world fades out when bringing up the menu.

Fixed the 2D arms showing up when you take your HMD off.

Fixed height reset sometimes not properly setting the right height on the player.

Fixed “bounciness” occurring when riding on some elevators.

If you encounter an issue with the game, whether a crash, soft block, graphical issue, or anything else, please follow the instructions here to get us the information we need to look into the issue you are encountering: https://steamcommunity.com/app/754890/discussions/0/3826415752024788425/

Thanks again, folks!

Cheers,

Hannah