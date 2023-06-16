See the full blogpost with images: https://zenithmmo.com/blogs/news/minor-patch-1-3-1-new-area-and-bug-fixes

Patch Type: Minor

Patch Number: 1.3.1

PTR Date: June 9, 2023

Release Date or Window: June 15-16, 2023

We're excited to announce our latest patch - Minor 1.3.1! This patch has some Cyber Ninja balance changes, bug fixes and performance improvements, and we're also introducing a brand new area to explore in Skyland! Prepare for an exhilarating adventure as the Skyland wall shifts, unveiling a fresh realm brimming with untamed obstacles and formidable adversaries to conquer.

Warnings/Cautions

We have made changes to some of the Cyber Ninja major godstone modifiers.

Updated Deadshot modifier

Old - Has [50%] chance to gain [20% Crit Chance] for [4s] on enemy kills

New - Gain [25% Crit Chance] for [5s] on enemy kills

Updated Staggerizer modifier

Old - Has [25%] chance to instantly stagger enemies hit at [>40m]

New - Has [40%] chance to instantly stagger enemies hit at [>20m]

Updated Hawk-Eyed modifier

Old - Has [75%] chance to deal [50] damage per second for [8s] for hits [>35m]

New - Has [75%] chance to deal [10%AP] damage over [8s] for hits [>25m]

New Content

The wall in Skyland has now shifted, unlocking a brand new area to explore filled with new challenges to overcome and enemies to fight!

Added a new monster type - Exiled Spellcasters.

Added a new monster type - Exiled Shieldbearers.

Added in the new Rockroach & Dazzling Rockroach catchable creature & pet.

Added in the new Springbo pet from the Skyward Summit pre-launch event.

Made changes to the Tekbrid Brute to make them a bit easier to fight.

Added a new mechanic to the grapple hook to allow you to "push off" from a wall.

Added Kama Cadence patterns to more monster types.

Resolved Issues

Fixed an issue where copying characters to a test server breaks all their quests.

Fixed an issue where crafting T3 food power item recipes was impossible if you had a material discount.

Significantly changed the way networked data is handled to improve performance.

Fixed an error which could cause "E_EX_IN_LOCATE" errors during first-time setup on quest for some users.

Decreased how intensely buildings shake when they are damaged.

Fixed trees having a "glossy" appearance.

Updated the visual appearance of Essodust and Essobits, as well as updated their icons.

Tekbrids and Exileds armor popping sound fixed

Added Skydew and Skyseed currency to missions in Lake and Forest that weren't granting any (Down and Dirty, Do You Even Carrot?, Skyland 'shrooms Sound Scrumptious)

Updated objectives for Soiled Foods quest to no longer mention Dirt

Moved a Telos Tear that could not be reached when playing on Quest

Known Issues