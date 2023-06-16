 Skip to content

Zenith MMO update for 16 June 2023

Minor Patch 1.3.1 - New Area and Bug Fixes

See the full blogpost with images: https://zenithmmo.com/blogs/news/minor-patch-1-3-1-new-area-and-bug-fixes

Patch Type: Minor
Patch Number: 1.3.1
PTR Date: June 9, 2023
Release Date or Window: June 15-16, 2023

We're excited to announce our latest patch - Minor 1.3.1! This patch has some Cyber Ninja balance changes, bug fixes and performance improvements, and we're also introducing a brand new area to explore in Skyland! Prepare for an exhilarating adventure as the Skyland wall shifts, unveiling a fresh realm brimming with untamed obstacles and formidable adversaries to conquer.

Warnings/Cautions

We have made changes to some of the Cyber Ninja major godstone modifiers.

  • Updated Deadshot modifier
  • Old - Has [50%] chance to gain [20% Crit Chance] for [4s] on enemy kills
  • New - Gain [25% Crit Chance] for [5s] on enemy kills
  • Updated Staggerizer modifier
  • Old - Has [25%] chance to instantly stagger enemies hit at [>40m]
  • New - Has [40%] chance to instantly stagger enemies hit at [>20m]
  • Updated Hawk-Eyed modifier
  • Old - Has [75%] chance to deal [50] damage per second for [8s] for hits [>35m]
  • New - Has [75%] chance to deal [10%AP] damage over [8s] for hits [>25m]

New Content

  • The wall in Skyland has now shifted, unlocking a brand new area to explore filled with new challenges to overcome and enemies to fight!
  • Added a new monster type - Exiled Spellcasters.
  • Added a new monster type - Exiled Shieldbearers.
  • Added in the new Rockroach & Dazzling Rockroach catchable creature & pet.
  • Added in the new Springbo pet from the Skyward Summit pre-launch event.

Feature/System Updates

  • Made changes to the Tekbrid Brute to make them a bit easier to fight.
  • Added a new mechanic to the grapple hook to allow you to "push off" from a wall.
  • Added Kama Cadence patterns to more monster types.

Resolved Issues

  • Fixed an issue where copying characters to a test server breaks all their quests.
  • Fixed an issue where crafting T3 food power item recipes was impossible if you had a material discount.
  • Significantly changed the way networked data is handled to improve performance.
  • Fixed an error which could cause "E_EX_IN_LOCATE" errors during first-time setup on quest for some users.
  • Decreased how intensely buildings shake when they are damaged.
  • Fixed trees having a "glossy" appearance.
  • Updated the visual appearance of Essodust and Essobits, as well as updated their icons.
  • Tekbrids and Exileds armor popping sound fixed
  • Added Skydew and Skyseed currency to missions in Lake and Forest that weren't granting any (Down and Dirty, Do You Even Carrot?, Skyland 'shrooms Sound Scrumptious)
  • Updated objectives for Soiled Foods quest to no longer mention Dirt
  • Moved a Telos Tear that could not be reached when playing on Quest

Known Issues

  • The floor doesn't fully load when approaching the barrier on the hill in Skyland.
  • Resources spawn inside of structures when traveling up the mountain in Skyland.
  • The ruins underneath the waterway in Skyland may appear to be flashing/blinking.
  • The ground appears misshapen and has no collision while exploring around the "Siege - Tekbrid Device" public event in Skyland.
  • Some resources float above the ground on the path leading up the hill near the barrier in Skyland.
  • A chest underneath the waterway in Skyland will appear to have abnormally bright lighting when approaching.
  • Cato appears during the Draw Bow and Shoot tutorial video when completing Ellie's Basic Training quest in the Academy.
  • A tree is missing its trunk when navigating towards the Ravine Camp within Skyland.
  • A hole in the floor can be seen when navigating to the exiled camp during the Ravine Roundup quest in Skyland.
  • A hole in the floor can be seen at the back of the exiled camp visited during the Ravine Roundup quest in Skyland.
  • Players may see the Skyland area to appear in the Start menu.
  • Grass near the barrier appears to be floating off the ground when approaching the barrier in Skyland.
  • A hole in the terrain is visible near the edge of the cliff next to the castle inside the barrier in Skyland.
  • A gap between the grass and the ground can be observed near the castle inside the barrier.
  • A hole in the cliff can be entered near the camp that is beneath the waterway in Skyland.

