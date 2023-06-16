New Horse Coats, Mane & Tail Customization! 🐴 Update 1.0.1.0

Hi Ranchers! I’m very excited to share this update which includes new coats and improves on the genetics system. You’ll find new coat colors, both available in the auction house and from breeding your horses, and the ability to change your horse’s hair. I’ve also fixed various bugs and added some quality of life fixes. Here’s a full list of the changes!

Horse Update

Implemented that the horse's mane and tail grows over time.

Added an option in the horse care interface to cut your horse’s mane and tail.

Added new color variations, for a total of 16 new coat colors.

Updated the genetics system so that horses inherit coats with a combination based on the coat color (bay, chestnut, black) and the coat type (base, dun, roan).

Added a text box containing the horse’s coat color and pattern information.

Changed the silver gene so that it can be applied to all coat colors.

Updated the leopard appaloosa pattern.

Added that horses with the leopard appaloosa pattern can’t have face or leg markings.

Reduced the chance that horses will have a pattern in the auction house.

I’ll be doing another coat update to improve all coat patterns and add more pattern variations.

Stall Update

Fixed a bug that prevented assigning a young adult horse to a stall, even though empty stalls were available.

Fixed a bug that made young adult horses take over a stall that was already occupied.

I believe most of the current horse management bugs are due to horses sharing a stall, and all the pregnancy issues, foals following a horse that isn’t their mother etc. all come from there. Fixing bugs that cause horses to share a stall (like the ones mentioned above) at the source should prevent issues like that from happening in the future. Make sure to review your stable manager at the entrance of your stable and move your horses to their own stall if they’re sharing the same one!

General Update

Added that the guide arrow automatically changes color depending on the season.

Fixed a bug where horses could turn in a circle while jumping an obstacle.

Fixed a bug where multiple days could be skipped when going to bed.

Balance Update

Reduced the cost of the fertility pasture.

Increased the auction house bidding difficulty.

Removed the daily potential loss.

Thank you for your patience while I work on Rivershine! ❤️ I'll soon start creating the wild horse update which will be released later this summer! ☀️