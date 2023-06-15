Pulstario Update #2

Gosh, hey all! It's been a while! I wanted to push a tiny update for the game that should hopefully help future-proof it.

Pulstario was developed in Game Maker 2 in 2018-2019, and as such it uses a pretty old version of SteamWorks and the code is pretty outdated, so in an effort to update all of my games, I've rebuilt Pulstario on Game Maker LTS, which will allow me to make small updates to the game if/when necessary.

• Menus: Now pressing up will take you to the last option, pressing down will take you to the first option.

• Screen Size: Now there's no limit to how big the screen can be. If you want to play in windowed mode but take up the most space possible on your 8K display, go nuts.

• Prefetching: Sounds and sprites are automatically loaded at the beginning of the game, making it less likely to run into any hitches when playing the game.

• General: Moving to Game Maker LTS may make the game more smooth on displays running higher than 60hz, despite being capped at 60fps.

While I don't have any future updates planned for Pulstario, I am working on new games that you might consider checking out:

• LOVE 3, out now!

• Mort's Dream Jump, in early access as a free demo!

• Deltarune (Chapters 1 & 2 out now!)

Thanks so much for playing my little space game. Take care!