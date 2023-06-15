 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EFGH Escape from Garbage House update for 15 June 2023

EFGH　Escape from Garbage house 1.0350

Share · View all patches · Build 11482857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Revised the line of the director of the regional support center of the district headquarters in chapter 1 to be clearer.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2399121 Depot 2399121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link