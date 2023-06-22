1.8.4 - Earth spells

Hello everyone! Today, it's the turn of earth spells. Since I have ChatGPT at hand, I'll take the opportunity to delve a little deeper into my thoughts. So, it's a bit of an update and a bit of a diary.

Earth spells are really cool. There aren't many major changes. However, I did find some nice little things.

Spells

Castling

Major

This spell was either too powerful if you had the right spell or useless and never chosen. Its usage has become much more versatile: it allows the king to easily cast powerful spells and effectively sustain their life. However, its mana cost has been doubled.

Catapult

Minor

I just slightly changed the effect of the queen.

Double saw

Minor

This spell is good, the pawn and the queen help to play with different schools.

Earth breaker

Minor

It's strangely complicated to put earth on the pieces. I'm terrified at the thought of earth ascension being too easily accessible. Since it's not a spell that we spam, I added the effect of the pawn that allows you to gain a large heap of earth.

Earthquake

Medium

The spell itself is not bad, but it was too expensive to use. I preferred to reduce the damage and its mana cost. The effects are now more in line with the spell.

Fortification

Minor

In line with the spell's concept, it can also protect against harmful elements.

Rock

Minor

The spell applies more earth. The idea is that the reward is greater if you use it to replenish your own pieces. It also allows you to place earth tiles.

Root

Minor

This spell is already challenging to use, but I know we haven't fully exploited its potential. However, I have still modified the effect of the knight to inflict damage instead of poison.

General

The following spells have not been changed, as I find them to be good as they are:

Barricade

Earth gift

Explosive Bypass

For now, I won't make many changes to the summoning spells. I plan to come back to them later as I have a few ideas, but it involves the summoning aspect as a whole.

"Spikes" and "Swarm of leaves" remain unchanged as well. They are good as they are, but I had the idea of creating "passive" spells. There are several spells that can fit into this category, but that will be for later. First, I want to finish the magic schools, especially the lightning , which I find poorly designed.

Others

Geyser now spawn in an area

Duplication: summoning sickness has been reduced from 10 to 1.

Enjoy!