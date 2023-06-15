Early Access Patch 04 - 0.3.0.0 - Jun 15th, 2023

We’re very excited to finally roll out this important update for Remnants of the Rift today — Spanish localization is live! If you wanted to read the game’s dialogue and play it in Spanish, this update is for you! Aside from that, we reworked the Twins’ Store UI so do give them a visit in your next trip to The Bast, and do check out the enemies’ shiny, new VFX 👀

0.3.0.0**

LOCALIZATION UPDATE**

New Features

Spanish Localization

The Game has been fully localized to Spanish.

Twins’ Store

The Store Menu has been overhauled, matching the new UI style.

Renown

The Renown Menu has been overhauled, matching the new UI style.

Tweaks, Balancing and Fixes

VFX

A new enemy spawn effect has been implemented.

Skills and Mods

Provoke status has been fixed.

No longer targeting Null tiles.

Known Issues

Filter Selection not working inside Apartment Settings. Workaround selecting filter level through Main Menu.

Missing song Loops

Carnival Layer 1 & 2

Metro Layer 2

Layer 2 song not playing correctly

Plays for a second and returns to Layer 1 music track.

FMOD audio parameters under work.

SFX Incorrectly Set

Transition SFX not playing currently.

Song of the Patch

El Señor de la Noche