AIDroneSim update for 16 June 2023

1.39.8 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11482449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small bugfix, fixing some loading issue of custom png files on editor maps.

Also : Check this new, amazing map by BertrandFPV !

