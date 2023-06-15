 Skip to content

Escape the Backrooms update for 15 June 2023

Hotfix #12

Build 11482359

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where going underwater with a diving helmet around the barriers made you fall under the map.
  • (Hopefully) fixed an issue where old save games that didn't open the hub exit in level 7 were locked out of the hub door.

