6/16 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on June 16 at 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Nangong Yichen, Ning Caichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Bai Qiulian, Yang Qilang, Xing Tian, Spoon Demon

Fumo Town Evil Season Exchange Mall

Season Redemption Mall opens, selecting skins for you to choose from!

Add season coins, which can be exchanged for items in the season exchange mall Season Exchange Mall listing: various items such as the Season Treasure Box, Fumo Town Evil Season Treasure Box, Trick Art Treasure Box, and Prop Treasure Box Season coins can be obtained through the following methods: spirit stone exchange, pass upgrade, victory in ranking matches, and total season treasure box rewards for rank rewards Treasure Box Reward Description:

Total Season Treasure Box Reward: You can receive high-quality activity skins from previous seasons. Please refer to the Treasure Box Reward List for details.

Fumo Town Evil Season Treasure Box Rewards:

Spirit Detective: Ge Yongming - Nine Xiao Subduing Demons - Divine Descending Series

Complaining spirit: Xiaoli - Devadatta - Nulian series, Xiaoli - Devadatta - Nulian (ghost)

This season's Jingwu Dragon and Phoenix themed exclusive skin will have exclusive special effects, and the Grievance Ghost will present flame special effects

Launch S3 for Fumo Zhenxie Season - Fumo Zhenxie

Step by step, drink evil spirits, and enter the mortal world with Ge Jian Bu Robe

Draw talismans and chant curses to call out wind and rain, leaving the world at ease and leisure

New season description:

A new season has started, and after this season update, it will be recalculated from the S3 season. This level reward upgrade will feature a synchronized design of season themed skins with the theme of "Fumo Zhenxie". The season and pass skins will be a unified series.

Adding Rank Rewards

Spirit exploration: Ge Yongming - Jiuxiao Subduing Demon - Protecting Pass Series, Ge Yongming - Jiuxiao Subduing Demon - Protecting Pass (Back), Season Coin, and Fumo Town Season Limited Special Effects avatar box (Emperor) Simulated complaining spirit: Xiao Li - Devadatta - Fallen Evil (set), Dracula - Round Jade Fine Sword (weapon), season coin, special effect head box (emperor) for season limit of Fu Magic Town Competition

Ranking match reward added

After winning the game, you will receive season coins

Players who activate special agents can receive season coins even if they fail the qualifying competition

Fumo Town Evil - Pass Online

The theme of the pass is "Jing Fu Mo Zhen Xie", and the paid version of the pass skin will be synchronized with the theme of the season skin.

This pass upgrade will provide players with an additional 100 soul gems for assistance. We hope everyone can upgrade as soon as possible and receive more rewards!

New upgrade and adjustment of pass:

Activity Time: System Open Hours~September 16, 2023 00:00:00 (including server maintenance time) The pass is available in two versions: the free version and the exclusive version, with a maximum level of 300 Each level requires 10 soul gems. After upgrading the pass level, the 'Free Version' reward can be directly claimed, while the 'Exclusive Version' requires direct purchase and unlocking. After unlocking, you can receive rich rewards. There are two ways to unlock the pass:

Directly pay 88 yuan to unlock the 【 Exclusive Version 】 Spend 128 yuan to purchase the 'Exclusive Edition' and 20 additional pass levels

The season coins obtained from the pass can be exchanged for corresponding items at the season exchange mall Reward upgrade

【 White Whore Version 】 After upgrading, level rewards can be obtained: avatar, Heavenly Reward Treasure Box, ancient coins, broken jade, spirit coins, prop treasure box, trick treasure box, season coins

[Exclusive Edition] After the reward upgrade, additional level rewards can be obtained: Ge Yongming - Jiuxiao Subdues the Devil - Suppress Grievance Series, Xiao Li - Devadatta - Ranchen Series, Xiao Li - Devadatta - Ranchen (Ghost Fog), Fu Devil Suppresses Evil Season limited head frame silver, head, Tianshang Treasure Box, ancient coins, broken jade, spirit coins, prop treasure box, trick treasure box, season coins

New Activity

Star Diamond Mall - "Dancing Ripples" series skin limited time update

Treading on the water ripples, dancing across the lake

The Star Diamond Mall is newly launched. Wearing a complete set can activate the skill special effects of splashing water. Using the skills in the game board will leave a watery step shadow. The complete set can be exchanged for exclusive hair colors and actions of Dancing Ripples.

【 New fitting room 】 Broken Jade Mall: Yang Qilang - Chuhuo · Cangming Tiger God series, Luo Fang - Chuhuo · Chivalrous and tender series

Season Coin Mall: Luofang Chuhuo Lanzhi Changsheng Series, Manlin Zhongxing Ring, Yang Qilang Chuhuo Mingjian Shuluo

Lingshi&Ancient Coin Mall: Manlin - Encounter Old Knowledge - Spring Snow Series

New in Star Diamond Mall: Nalan Lian Dance - Pan Dance Ripple Series Season Treasure Box New: Ge Yongming - Jiuxiao Subdues the Devil - Shenjiang Series, Xiaoli - Devadatta - Nulian Series, Xiaoli - Devadatta - Nulian Ghost Fog

New season passes: Ge Yongming - Jiuxiao Subdues the Devil - Suppressing Grievance Series, Xiao Li - Devadatta - Ranchen Series

New season rank rewards: Ge Yongming - Jiuxiao Subdues the Devil - Protect the Pass series, Xiao Li - Devadatta - Fallen Evil series, Dracula - Round Jade Fine Sword (weapon)

Returning Theme Treasure Box: White Snow - Fairy Spirit - Snow Reflecting Pink Spring Series, Su Qingli - Fairy Spirit - Dark Summer Series Returning Heavenly Selection Treasure Box: Nangong Yichen - Fairy Spirit - Sheng Xue Linwinter Series

Function Adjustment

In Harmony mode, all players' nicknames will be displayed as GKDID on the selection interface and in the game

In Harmony mode, all other players' skins will be displayed as the initial fashion

Now, you can set the game voice volume outside of the station Optimized the UI display effect of the animal party activity interface

Balance adjustment

Reduced the maximum release distance of Spirit Detective White Snow using the main star skill Reduced the duration of the Frost Path formed by Lingtan Xiaobing using the Master Star skill on the ground Reduced the amount of physical energy required to use the main star skill by the spirit scout Ling Zhengying Improved the cooldown time of the three skills for simulating resentment spirits and partners Improved the skill damage of the Simulated Grievance Small Pi Er skill Improved the duration that can be increased by hitting the Spirit Detective after the simulation of Grievance Small Skin 2 skill reaches its full level

Problem Repair