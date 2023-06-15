Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.600) - Major Update
- New Areas Completed: Eliath Loren Sanctorium where Horace's party faces off vs a strider and an ancient white dragon.
- New treasure chests and side areas added to the areas around Lemessa and Konaia.
- New npcs added to Lemessa and hunting ridge.
- New info can be found in the Kranoa library to help the player locate ancient keys.
- Using a bucket of water in cooking gives an empty bucket in return.
- New icons for greataxes and staffs.
- New descriptions for states and buffs for in battle status display.
- Optimizations to the battle system for steamdeck.
- More cooking recipies added that can be found from bookshelfs or created by experimenting.
- More upgrade scrolls will drop as loot from random encounters.
- Bug Fix: Cleaned up the alignment of the in battle status.
Changed files in this update