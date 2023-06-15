 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 15 June 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.600) - Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11482206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Areas Completed: Eliath Loren Sanctorium where Horace's party faces off vs a strider and an ancient white dragon.
  • New treasure chests and side areas added to the areas around Lemessa and Konaia.
  • New npcs added to Lemessa and hunting ridge.
  • New info can be found in the Kranoa library to help the player locate ancient keys.
  • Using a bucket of water in cooking gives an empty bucket in return.
  • New icons for greataxes and staffs.
  • New descriptions for states and buffs for in battle status display.
  • Optimizations to the battle system for steamdeck.
  • More cooking recipies added that can be found from bookshelfs or created by experimenting.
  • More upgrade scrolls will drop as loot from random encounters.
  • Bug Fix: Cleaned up the alignment of the in battle status.

