manaCompiler update for 15 June 2023

Update 1.5.3

15 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • UI : Lots of UI fixes and improvements.

  • UI : New keyboard shortcuts to various object operations (see internal manual pages)

  • Sample : Instr mode envelope bug (slow attack with instant region change) fixed

  • Matrix : Improvements to sync (preventing too frequent async triggers that could cause glitches)

  • New example project added into the app (also the demo version): microtonal vector metal of physically modeled guitar synths. Something more wilder than the techno-house one.

