-
UI : Lots of UI fixes and improvements.
-
UI : New keyboard shortcuts to various object operations (see internal manual pages)
-
Sample : Instr mode envelope bug (slow attack with instant region change) fixed
-
Matrix : Improvements to sync (preventing too frequent async triggers that could cause glitches)
-
New example project added into the app (also the demo version): microtonal vector metal of physically modeled guitar synths. Something more wilder than the techno-house one.
manaCompiler update for 15 June 2023
Update 1.5.3
