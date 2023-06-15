 Skip to content

Disc Golf : Game On update for 15 June 2023

Patch Notes for 6/15/23

  • More adjustments to controller logic.
  • Fixed a bug where range finder would not move.
  • Fixed a bug where range finder would not zoom.
  • Range finder Yellow/Blue circle indicator has been disabled until it can be properly debugged.
  • Added new controller notifications for range finder when using gamepad.
  • Other small fixes and adjustments.

