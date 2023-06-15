Patch Notes for 6/15/23

Patch Details:
- More adjustments to controller logic.
- Fixed a bug where range finder would not move.
- Fixed a bug where range finder would not zoom.
- Range finder Yellow/Blue circle indicator has been disabled until it can be properly debugged.
- Added new controller notifications for range finder when using gamepad.
- Other small fixes and adjustments.
Learn More:
- For questions or comments regarding this release, please reach out to an Admin on the DGGO Discord
