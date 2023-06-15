Airplane now circles the landing areas.
Added helmet overlay that includes wind speed and wind direction.
Modifications to wind UI.
Wind can now be set from 0-40 mph.
Multiplayer host now sets the wind speed and direction for other's that join the level.
Overall enhancements, bug fixes.
SkydiveSim update for 15 June 2023
What's new!
