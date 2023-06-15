 Skip to content

SkydiveSim update for 15 June 2023

What's new!

Airplane now circles the landing areas.
Added helmet overlay that includes wind speed and wind direction.
Modifications to wind UI.
Wind can now be set from 0-40 mph.
Multiplayer host now sets the wind speed and direction for other's that join the level.
Overall enhancements, bug fixes.

