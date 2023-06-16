Observation Update | 05/16/2023

Hello Ghost Hunters,
Today I will introduce you to the next update!
-
Completely new observation room
-
Nightmare mode has no door anymore
-
Candle to prevent hunt
- The candle requires a match, which must be purchased in the store
-
You can see the ghost coming into the observation room
-
The shadow person now has different attack states
-
It is now possible to exclude evidence yay
-
Different paintings to unlock
- 3 different types: Common, Uncommon and Special
- Are in your Steam inventory and tradable
-
Some new sound effects
-
The user interface of the monitoring system has been changed
-
The "Equipped" and "Unequipped" buttons are now colored
-
The graphics have been changed
- Light has changed
- UV has changed
- Camera view has changed
-
The camera position has been changed
-
The Backrooms no longer have a light on the ceiling
-
Changed from Unity 2021 to 2022 LTS
-
Removed German language temporary
- Some text overlaped
Further plans for 2023
New events
New maps
Vents & Sanity
Languages
Customization
Smartphone and consoles version (already in progress)
If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord
https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK
Have a nice _spooky _day!
Your dev Platuro
