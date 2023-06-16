 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paranormal Observation update for 16 June 2023

Observation Update | 05/16/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11481972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Ghost Hunters,
Today I will introduce you to the next update!

  • Completely new observation room

  • Nightmare mode has no door anymore

  • Candle to prevent hunt

    • The candle requires a match, which must be purchased in the store

  • You can see the ghost coming into the observation room

  • The shadow person now has different attack states

  • It is now possible to exclude evidence yay

  • Different paintings to unlock

    • 3 different types: Common, Uncommon and Special
    • Are in your Steam inventory and tradable

  • Some new sound effects

  • The user interface of the monitoring system has been changed

  • The "Equipped" and "Unequipped" buttons are now colored

  • The graphics have been changed

    • Light has changed
    • UV has changed
    • Camera view has changed

  • The camera position has been changed

  • The Backrooms no longer have a light on the ceiling

  • Changed from Unity 2021 to 2022 LTS

  • Removed German language temporary

  • Some text overlaped

Further plans for 2023
New events
New maps
Vents & Sanity
Languages
Customization
Smartphone and consoles version (already in progress)

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord
https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice _spooky _day!
Your dev Platuro

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2150951 Depot 2150951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link