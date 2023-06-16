Observation Update | 05/16/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11481972 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 10:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello Ghost Hunters,

Today I will introduce you to the next update!

Completely new observation room

Nightmare mode has no door anymore

Candle to prevent hunt The candle requires a match, which must be purchased in the store

You can see the ghost coming into the observation room

The shadow person now has different attack states

It is now possible to exclude evidence yay

Different paintings to unlock 3 different types: Common, Uncommon and Special Are in your Steam inventory and tradable

Some new sound effects

The user interface of the monitoring system has been changed

The "Equipped" and "Unequipped" buttons are now colored

The graphics have been changed Light has changed UV has changed Camera view has changed

The camera position has been changed

The Backrooms no longer have a light on the ceiling

Changed from Unity 2021 to 2022 LTS

Removed German language temporary

Some text overlaped

Further plans for 2023

New events

New maps

Vents & Sanity

Languages

Customization

Smartphone and consoles version (already in progress)

If you have any problems or want to give feedback, you can join the official Discord

https://discord.gg/KCS922fgBK

Have a nice _spooky _day!

Your dev Platuro