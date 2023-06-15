Forecast Mode!

Major Change:

When playing with winds set to "realistic" the laptop will also have a daily forecast page. This is the outlook for the day and will give you an overall severe rating (low / moderate / high / outbreak), wind direction, probability of cells spawning tornadoes, probabilities of cells cycling, probabilities for each type of F-rating being produced and a list of town in the areas where cells will spawn. This will override any spawn/cycling % in the settings screen.

Minor changes:

Tornado winds no longer interact with the car when the player is outside of it - I tested it and just spent 15 minutes walking around looking for my car. While realistic it just seemed a bit... boring.

Possibly fixed the issue where external peripherals like joysticks and steering wheels cause the truck to perform all sorts of weird manoeuvres (still waiting on confirmation for this).