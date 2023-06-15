Forecast Mode!

Major Change:
When playing with winds set to "realistic" the laptop will also have a daily forecast page. This is the outlook for the day and will give you an overall severe rating (low / moderate / high / outbreak), wind direction, probability of cells spawning tornadoes, probabilities of cells cycling, probabilities for each type of F-rating being produced and a list of town in the areas where cells will spawn. This will override any spawn/cycling % in the settings screen.
Minor changes:
Tornado winds no longer interact with the car when the player is outside of it - I tested it and just spent 15 minutes walking around looking for my car. While realistic it just seemed a bit... boring.
Possibly fixed the issue where external peripherals like joysticks and steering wheels cause the truck to perform all sorts of weird manoeuvres (still waiting on confirmation for this).
Changed files in this update