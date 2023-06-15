 Skip to content

Thumb Tanks update for 15 June 2023

Livestream and Q&A on June 25th

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Why you should watch this one? Let's face it. I never did a livestream. Therefore the first one might not go as planned. This one however will be smooth as silk - kinda.

Over 25 years ago, a buddy showed me my first lines of QuickBASIC. Immediately enthusiastic I knew that I wanted to use this magic power to create games. Since then I have programmed almost continuously. Heck, I even have a small company that does full-stack web development. Almost the only thing I haven’t programmed since then is a lousy finished game. Now beeing an somewhat old fart and a handful of demos started, it was time to finally get one finished. Keep it small, keep it simple, but finish it. That was my motto behind Thumb Tanks. Is it the best game ever? Probably not. Is it fun? I mean yes, some agree with me.

In the stream, I'll shortly talk about the game, show a complete 4 player match to explain all the mechanics and then answer all the questions you might have. See you there! Chris

