First of all, I appreciate all the players who contacted me by email to share their feedback and report any issues with VR Cops before leaving a review.

The scoring system updated to better reflect your skills and performance in the game.

Also, You can now earn more cash as a reward for playing training modes.

A minor bug that affected some of the Steam achievements was fixed.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback.