- Added weapon descriptions to the pause menu
- Fixed display bug in the HUD
- More small bugfixes
- Buffed Knockback of the Fuseblade's grenade launcher
Ultra Thunderball update for 15 June 2023
Small Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ultra Thunderball Content Depot 1724421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update