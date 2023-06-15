 Skip to content

Ultra Thunderball update for 15 June 2023

Small Patch

Build 11481722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added weapon descriptions to the pause menu
  • Fixed display bug in the HUD
  • More small bugfixes
  • Buffed Knockback of the Fuseblade's grenade launcher

Changed files in this update

Ultra Thunderball Content Depot 1724421
