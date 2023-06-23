Kick & Ban Update

Dear track building community,

we recently pushed pushed some changes around the kick/ban system but we noticed some bugs as well as occasional accidental blockings of friends. Therefore we tried to overhaul it a bit. Here is an overview:

You can kick via [ESC]->[Manage Players]

The host kicks instantly. Non-master players can majority vote-kick. Kicked players will be thrown out of a session.

When kicking, you'll be asked whether you want to block the player as well. If you are host and blocked a player, the player won't be able to join any your sessions anymore (that is why you don't want to block your friends). You can unblock players in the main menu under [ESC]->[Blocked Players].

Additionally, we can issue global blocks ("bans"). Banned players will automatically be blocked from every session if the host did not un-block the player via the block list locally. That means if you're banned, you can still play with your friends online if you ask them to un-block you. However, random matchmaking will be disabled.

We want to ban players who actively try to sabotage other matches. We decide on evidence (eg replays) from Discord and we count all (locally) issued blocks as well. In any case, if you're banned, feel free to reach out to us:



We are going to ban some players right away and hope that less players are motivated to grief in general.

Thank you for your support and happy trackbuilding! <3

Changelog:

New: You'll be notified when you're banned

Improvement: Kicked players no longer get added to block list automatically. Instead, a popup appears to ask whether you want to block the player as well.

Improvement: The block list now indicates which blocks are global blocks

Fix: Player flickering when in block list

Fix: Lost achievement reachable in shop

Fix: (Hopefully) Controller remapping can no longer unbind movement stick

Fix: Invite friends option reappeared in lobby

Fix: Crash dumper sometimes having issues

Neat: You can add replayfps [fps] to you setting file to improve replay quality. Note that this will prevent you from uploading you replays to the highscore!

Oh and completely unrelated: Did you know that you can change the camera in the replays since our very old versions? We added a small documentation here: https://unrailed-wiki.com/page/Replay