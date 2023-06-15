 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northern Journey update for 15 June 2023

Update for last update + small issues fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11481592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With many new players after the Mandalorian review, the amount of issues discovered also scale.
(Although the issues are happily of the more innocent kind)

The fps-system for the last update was quickly made, so this should be a little improvement.
The framerate cap for the game is now 144fps. This also applies for already installed games.
The framerate can be set to 'free' in the main menu settings if desired.

If the framerate is 'free', there will be a fps-meter visible for a few seconds in the left corner for each load. This is to alert those players about potentially silly high framerates.

Added some rocks to prevent the possibility of getting stuck under the church in Deadwell.

Fixed a zipline-issue, where the player collision was enabled a bit too slow. If jumping while exiting, it could make the player fall through the landscape at certain places.

Fixed a floating tree in Fallcrush.

Changed files in this update

Northern journey – depot Depot 1639791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link