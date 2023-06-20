New Adventures - Update 1.19

Hi everyone, and welcome to the latest update notes for Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition!

In this update, we venture to the beautiful lush fields of Switzerland to prove your skills in Cross Country against the greats.

Switzerland Courses are here!

There are 6 new courses for you to tackle, each taking you through the breathtakingly rich fields of Switzerland. But that’s not all—just like the courses based at your ranch, each Switzerland course also has a Pro mode that you can unlock when you are ready to challenge your abilities even further.

Each course also offers different rewards. The harder the course, the better the rewards.

New story and character: Khadijah

Get ready for an epic ride in the Cross Country Story Mode as we unveil 3 thrilling new chapters packed with 24 exciting missions. After honing your Cross Country skills with Kay's guidance at the ranch, it's time to answer the call of the big leagues. Brace yourself for an adventure in Switzerland like never before!

Prepare to encounter a fresh face on the scene—meet Khadijah, your new rival. With her infectious spirit, competitive nature, and captivating charisma, Khadijah is a force to be reckoned with. As an influential figure in both Cross Country and the realm of social media, she has earned her success through relentless dedication and innate talent.

Embark on the Cross Country Story Mode and put your abilities to the ultimate test as you strive to outshine Khadijah. Get ready for a chill yet exhilarating showdown like no other!

New scoring system

Scoring for Cross Country has undergone a balancing change. Going forward, any penalty points accrued by missing or having your horse refuse a jump will now add time to the end of your run.

Foaling stalls

Finally, we have made some changes to the way foaling stalls level up in-game. Previously, foaling stalls were levelled up individually. Now, all foaling stalls will be levelled up together, with all foaling stall levels being raised to meet the highest stall.

That's all for this update folks, Don’t forget to check out the community to keep up to date with the recent news, and competitions. Until next time, happy Racing/Riding everyone.

Change Notes

Major Features

Three new chapters for Cross Country Story

Six New Cross Country Tracks

New story rival

Minor Features

New Cross Country Leaderboards

All Foal stalls level have been merged (if the stalls are not currently on the same level they all will match the highest one)

Fixes