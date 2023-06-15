v0.4.155.0 ( June 15 - 2023 )
- Interface improvements
- Sprint fix for hired units
- Play location fade animation again
- First skill trees implemented
- Fort banner display fix
- Map menu enabled on land
- Some item drop changes
