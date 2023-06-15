 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CODA update for 15 June 2023

///CODA Version 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11481474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

///CODA Version 1.4:

  • Adds smaller chapter featured in the sculpture garden.
  • Adds more secrets.
  • Adds a new introduction.
  • Fixed smaller issues.
  • Changed art assets to more appropriate ones.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2420391 Depot 2420391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link