Don't forget to update your client on Steam before logging in.
We have focused on addressing a few key issues in today's patch.
Added:
- Implemented Auto Daily Restarts, which will restart all servers at 06:00 AM UTC (<t:1686808800:t>) every day. We are monitoring its performance closely.
Fixes:
- Fixed the new spawn points that were causing problems.
- Added a new spawn point at Gilded Advance, near the entrance to WL, to ensure more reliable spawning outside WL.
- Fixed Chieftain Grars Conversation.
- Fixed outskirts invisible bridges.
Balance:
- Hornbucks will now peacefully graze on passive creatures instead of behaving aggressively like the rage monsters they were. However, they will still defend themselves and each other when necessary.
- Increased value of Serpent Meat and Dragon Meat so they give the correct crafting xp.
-Team Gellyberry
