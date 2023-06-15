 Skip to content

Ethyrial, Echoes of Yore update for 15 June 2023

Patch 2.2

We have focused on addressing a few key issues in today's patch.

Added:
  • Implemented Auto Daily Restarts, which will restart all servers at 06:00 AM UTC (<t:1686808800:t>) every day. We are monitoring its performance closely.
Fixes:
  • Fixed the new spawn points that were causing problems.
  • Added a new spawn point at Gilded Advance, near the entrance to WL, to ensure more reliable spawning outside WL.
  • Fixed Chieftain Grars Conversation.
  • Fixed outskirts invisible bridges.
Balance:
  • Hornbucks will now peacefully graze on passive creatures instead of behaving aggressively like the rage monsters they were. However, they will still defend themselves and each other when necessary.
  • Increased value of Serpent Meat and Dragon Meat so they give the correct crafting xp.

-Team Gellyberry

