Launch Director update for 15 June 2023

V3.4 Performance & Tutorial updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your continued support of Launch Director!

In this update:

  • Polycount and cloud volume have been optimized for improved frame rates.
  • Visual objective markers (big red arrows) have been added to the tutorial.

Changed files in this update

