Update 2022.0.12 (v25)

The motorbike is now much more stable when rejoining the track

Adder drivers into formulas

Reworked all other rider animations

Regenerated all vehicle icons

Fixed daily login bonus on 28 th day

Fixed bug with powers over 10.0 in multiplayer

Fixed icons of players and others in the minimap

Cloud API updated (better bug reporting)

Default minimap was changed to local

Added privacy policy consent at the startup

Tech tree is now split into vehicle types

Reworked the graphical setting tab, which is now better suited for the future full controller support

Graphics quality is now switched fully imminently (not after loading a new scene)

Pitches of all vehicles were made less extreme; everything should sound less pitched and a bit more normal

New screenshot tool (ALPHA, more info soon)

This patch took a long time since I had my laptop in repairs, then it had a bad performance, then in repairs again, then I found out that I had to purchase a new one, then I had to migrate all the stuff to the new one... Also, I was working on a lot of stuff for 2024, which should be public in 2 weeks. From now on, the patches should be traditionally 2-3 times a week.