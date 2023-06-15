 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 15 June 2023

Update 2022.0.12 (v25)

Patchnotes
  • The motorbike is now much more stable when rejoining the track
  • Adder drivers into formulas
  • Reworked all other rider animations
  • Regenerated all vehicle icons
  • Fixed daily login bonus on 28 th day
  • Fixed bug with powers over 10.0 in multiplayer
  • Fixed icons of players and others in the minimap
  • Cloud API updated (better bug reporting)
  • Default minimap was changed to local
  • Added privacy policy consent at the startup
  • Tech tree is now split into vehicle types
  • Reworked the graphical setting tab, which is now better suited for the future full controller support
  • Graphics quality is now switched fully imminently (not after loading a new scene)
  • Pitches of all vehicles were made less extreme; everything should sound less pitched and a bit more normal
  • New screenshot tool (ALPHA, more info soon)

This patch took a long time since I had my laptop in repairs, then it had a bad performance, then in repairs again, then I found out that I had to purchase a new one, then I had to migrate all the stuff to the new one... Also, I was working on a lot of stuff for 2024, which should be public in 2 weeks. From now on, the patches should be traditionally 2-3 times a week.

