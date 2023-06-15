Update 2022.0.12 (v25)

- The motorbike is now much more stable when rejoining the track
- Adder drivers into formulas
- Reworked all other rider animations
- Regenerated all vehicle icons
- Fixed daily login bonus on 28 th day
- Fixed bug with powers over 10.0 in multiplayer
- Fixed icons of players and others in the minimap
- Cloud API updated (better bug reporting)
- Default minimap was changed to local
- Added privacy policy consent at the startup
- Tech tree is now split into vehicle types
- Reworked the graphical setting tab, which is now better suited for the future full controller support
- Graphics quality is now switched fully imminently (not after loading a new scene)
- Pitches of all vehicles were made less extreme; everything should sound less pitched and a bit more normal
- New screenshot tool (ALPHA, more info soon)
This patch took a long time since I had my laptop in repairs, then it had a bad performance, then in repairs again, then I found out that I had to purchase a new one, then I had to migrate all the stuff to the new one... Also, I was working on a lot of stuff for 2024, which should be public in 2 weeks. From now on, the patches should be traditionally 2-3 times a week.
Changed files in this update