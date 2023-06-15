 Skip to content

Eyes Of War update for 15 June 2023

Eyes of War is out now on Steam!

Eyes of War - Official Cinematic Trailer

Eyes of War has been published to early access on Steam. Combining real-time strategy and 3rd person shooter gameplay mechanics, Eyes of War will take you back in time for a unique experience.

Eyes of War - Official Gameplay Trailer

Manage your city and army from an isometric perspective looking down from above, or control your soldier and play in 3rd person.

[url=https://discord.gg/cttEuRr4nR]By joining our Discord group you can support us with your feedbacks during early access.
[/url]

Early Access Roadmap
Our goal is to release Eyes of War in FULL VERSION as fast as we can. Our Roadmap to learn what we have planned for the future.

