Eyes of War is out now on Steam!

Eyes of War - Official Cinematic Trailer



Eyes of War has been published to early access on Steam. Combining real-time strategy and 3rd person shooter gameplay mechanics, Eyes of War will take you back in time for a unique experience.

Eyes of War - Official Gameplay Trailer



Manage your city and army from an isometric perspective looking down from above, or control your soldier and play in 3rd person.

By joining our Discord group you can support us with your feedbacks during early access.

[/url]

Early Access Roadmap

Our goal is to release Eyes of War in FULL VERSION as fast as we can. Our Roadmap to learn what we have planned for the future.