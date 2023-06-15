Update 8 Fixes v0.8.0.2

Hi Pioneers!
Hello everyone, today here’s a smaller patch that hopefully has some big impact for a lot of you, We did some optimisation improvements that we want to try out, a fix for being unable to place water extractors on the water that was fixed, and some localisation updates.
If we’re forgetting about something important or if we’ve introduced new issues, please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We will look into it ASAP
As always, with every new update if you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.
See you again soon everyone <3
OPTIMISATION
- Resolved issues where signs ticked when not needed, This should improve GPU bandwidth and improve CPU performance in saves with a big quantity of Signs built
- Cleaned up major log spam that affected loading
BUG FIXES
- Fixed being unable to place Water extractors in the recently fixed Water that was previously missing, they should now work as intended
LOCALISATION
- Updated all languages with the latest translations
KNOWN ISSUES
- A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.
You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...
And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Manage > Verify Files > Verify
This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.
-
If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.
-
The first time booting the game will be very slow, but that should not continue to happen after the first boot
-
Game can hang on quit
-
There is major performance loss when running out of VRAM
-
Lights don’t behave correctly in Lumen compared to Signs
-
Factory Animation tick reductions can be slightly too aggressive
-
TSR can cause visual issues with conveyor belts, you can try using the following console command to alleviate the issues, but this will reduce AntiAliasing quality
- r.TSR.ShadingRejection.Flickering 0
-
Max FPS option is visually stuck at 0 regardless of selection, the FPS cap does still work however, so this is merely cosmetic
-
The Global Illumination option might show blank and prevent you from changing it if you were using Cinematic before it was removed in yesterday’s update, you can work around this by using the “Reset to Default” button, it should let you change the setting normally afterwards, Do note that this will reset all other Video settings to default
