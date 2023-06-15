Update 8 Fixes v0.8.0.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, today here’s a smaller patch that hopefully has some big impact for a lot of you, We did some optimisation improvements that we want to try out, a fix for being unable to place water extractors on the water that was fixed, and some localisation updates.

If we’re forgetting about something important or if we’ve introduced new issues, please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We will look into it ASAP

As always, with every new update if you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.

See you again soon everyone <3

OPTIMISATION

Resolved issues where signs ticked when not needed, This should improve GPU bandwidth and improve CPU performance in saves with a big quantity of Signs built

Cleaned up major log spam that affected loading

BUG FIXES

Fixed being unable to place Water extractors in the recently fixed Water that was previously missing, they should now work as intended

LOCALISATION

Updated all languages with the latest translations

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Manage > Verify Files > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.