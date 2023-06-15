 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wordsearch Attack update for 15 June 2023

Help!

Share · View all patches · Build 11481230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When you first run the game, before showing the main menu it will now show the help screens. You can tick a box to stop this from happening in the future. Also expanded a bit on some of what the help screen says, and swapped the two tabs of help pages around.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2432251 Depot 2432251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link