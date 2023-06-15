Snow Plow Playtest version 0.0.15

Hello playtesters! A minor update of the game is now live. As detailed in the last Dev Blog, efforts are now being put into the alpha version. But the sandbox is still the place for attempts and prototypes, so some new features have been implemented in version 0.0.15. Here's the complete list of changes:
Snow Plow version 0.0.15
Added
- Added a soft appearance to the tires.
- Added a modeled interior to the vehicles. (No 1st person view yet!)
- Added the wheel lean function to the grader.
Changed
- Graphics enhancements (Post-processing, lighting, atmospheric, reflections, motion blur, etc.)
- Tweaked various driving mechanics for better behavior, including wheel colliders, steer axis gravity, suspension, engine and transmission.
- Defaulted the "Steering inertia" option to off.
- Various code optimization and cleanup.
- Synchronized the footstep sounds with the bobbing animation. Tweaked the audio design on the sounds.
- Made the vehicle windows transparent.
- Re-baked vehicles textures with more details and new shaders.
Fixed
- The target framerate option should now work.
- Fixed a layout update issue with the vehicle prompts panel.
Known bugs
- Plows will drop snow chunks at high speed.
- Multi-buttons entries (combos) are not yet supported for controllers.
- If going out of X axis deadzone, the Y axis on the same stick will ignore its deadzone, and vice-versa.
- Plows have only one speed when moving up, down or tilting. Except for the Workhorse, which wing's speed can be controlled with the amount of input when assigned to a stick. All plows will eventually be modified to behave like this.
Changed files in this update