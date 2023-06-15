Snow Plow Playtest version 0.0.15

Hello playtesters! A minor update of the game is now live. As detailed in the last Dev Blog, efforts are now being put into the alpha version. But the sandbox is still the place for attempts and prototypes, so some new features have been implemented in version 0.0.15. Here's the complete list of changes:

Snow Plow version 0.0.15



Added

Added a soft appearance to the tires.

Added a modeled interior to the vehicles. (No 1st person view yet!)

Added the wheel lean function to the grader.

Changed

Graphics enhancements (Post-processing, lighting, atmospheric, reflections, motion blur, etc.)

Tweaked various driving mechanics for better behavior, including wheel colliders, steer axis gravity, suspension, engine and transmission.

Defaulted the "Steering inertia" option to off.

Various code optimization and cleanup.

Synchronized the footstep sounds with the bobbing animation. Tweaked the audio design on the sounds.

Made the vehicle windows transparent.

Re-baked vehicles textures with more details and new shaders.

Fixed

The target framerate option should now work.

Fixed a layout update issue with the vehicle prompts panel.

Known bugs