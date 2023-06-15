- Spanish language text corrections and improvements.
- Confirmation added when using "Q" to quit game.
- Fixed recipe note not being displayed when using "I" to open inventory.
Last Christmas update for 15 June 2023
Version Update 1.1.7 - 15/06/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
