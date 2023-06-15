 Skip to content

Last Christmas update for 15 June 2023

Version Update 1.1.7 - 15/06/2023

Build 11481205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spanish language text corrections and improvements.
  • Confirmation added when using "Q" to quit game.
  • Fixed recipe note not being displayed when using "I" to open inventory.

Changed files in this update

