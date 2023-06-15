v[1.025] Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11481155 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 18:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for your feedback and support.

Here are the new features, improvements, and some fixes:

**

**

You can convert all completed roads to any selected type from the roads section of the building menu.

[Make all roads Lighted Road]

You can convert all completed roads to Lighted Road if you click this button from the buildings menu roads section.



[Make all roads Stone Road]

You can convert all completed roads to Stone Road if you click this button from the buildings menu roads section.



[Make all roads Dirt Road]

You can convert all completed roads to Dirt Road if you click this button from the buildings menu roads section.



**

2) Remaining Time Bar on Task Menu

**

The remaining time of tasks is shown with a bar on the task menu. Also, it’s written next to the task title.

**

3) Demolish Building - Pop up

**

Extra info added to demolish building pop-up menu. Construction Costs and Salvaged Resources of the building are shown.

**

4) Event Log Notification Sound Mute/Unmute

**

There is a new button on Event Log to mute/unmute the notification sound.

Other fixes and improvements:

Camera focussing issue fixed by expanding the map limits

Daily Status - storage demolish issue fixed

Thanks again for your feedback and suggestions!

We'll continue updating the game towards your feedback.

All the best

TR Games