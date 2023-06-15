v[1.025] Update

Hi everyone,
Thank you so much for your feedback and support.
Here are the new features, improvements, and some fixes:
**
1) Update/Convert Roads
**
You can convert all completed roads to any selected type from the roads section of the building menu.
[Make all roads Lighted Road]
You can convert all completed roads to Lighted Road if you click this button from the buildings menu roads section.
[Make all roads Stone Road]
You can convert all completed roads to Stone Road if you click this button from the buildings menu roads section.
[Make all roads Dirt Road]
You can convert all completed roads to Dirt Road if you click this button from the buildings menu roads section.
**
2) Remaining Time Bar on Task Menu
**
The remaining time of tasks is shown with a bar on the task menu. Also, it’s written next to the task title.
**
3) Demolish Building - Pop up
**
Extra info added to demolish building pop-up menu. Construction Costs and Salvaged Resources of the building are shown.
**
4) Event Log Notification Sound Mute/Unmute
**
There is a new button on Event Log to mute/unmute the notification sound.
Other fixes and improvements:
Camera focussing issue fixed by expanding the map limits
Daily Status - storage demolish issue fixed
Thanks again for your feedback and suggestions!
We'll continue updating the game towards your feedback.
All the best
TR Games
Changed files in this update