Oxygen update for 15 June 2023

v[1.025] Update

v[1.025] Update

15 June 2023

Patchnotes

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for your feedback and support.
Here are the new features, improvements, and some fixes:

**

1) Update/Convert Roads

**
You can convert all completed roads to any selected type from the roads section of the building menu.

[Make all roads Lighted Road]
You can convert all completed roads to Lighted Road if you click this button from the buildings menu roads section.

[Make all roads Stone Road]
You can convert all completed roads to Stone Road if you click this button from the buildings menu roads section.

[Make all roads Dirt Road]
You can convert all completed roads to Dirt Road if you click this button from the buildings menu roads section.

**

2) Remaining Time Bar on Task Menu

**
The remaining time of tasks is shown with a bar on the task menu. Also, it’s written next to the task title.

**

3) Demolish Building - Pop up

**
Extra info added to demolish building pop-up menu. Construction Costs and Salvaged Resources of the building are shown.

**

4) Event Log Notification Sound Mute/Unmute

**
There is a new button on Event Log to mute/unmute the notification sound.

Other fixes and improvements:
Camera focussing issue fixed by expanding the map limits
Daily Status - storage demolish issue fixed

Thanks again for your feedback and suggestions!
We'll continue updating the game towards your feedback.

All the best
TR Games

Changed files in this update

