Build 11481126 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 20:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Hello! Hope you've all been well. We've updated two visuals today.

Updated the single sliding doors to have a new futuristic door mat.

Updated R.B's Enhanced vision to a fade effect rather than the scan effect.

Thanks again for playing our games! All feedback goes to making both the prologue and the full game a better experience!