Early Access Build #824

Earn a Champion Victory with a Captain to unlock their Solo Challenge

Only the selected Captain and their weapon are available

All other weapons and captains are banished

Super Plasma and Super Nova planets are banished

New Solo icon will replace Champion after earning a Solo Challenge Victory

If Solo Challenge is unlocked, a new Select A Challenge screen appears after selecting the Captain

Captains with Solo Challenges Azurene

Vermillion

Luna

Raven

TeslAI

Ravebow

More Captain Solo Challenges may be added in a future update