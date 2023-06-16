Early Access Build #824

New Challenge: Solo
Earn a Champion Victory with a Captain to unlock their Solo Challenge
Only the selected Captain and their weapon are available
All other weapons and captains are banished
Super Plasma and Super Nova planets are banished
New Solo icon will replace Champion after earning a Solo Challenge Victory
If Solo Challenge is unlocked, a new Select A Challenge screen appears after selecting the Captain
Captains with Solo Challenges
- Azurene
- Vermillion
- Luna
- Raven
- TeslAI
- Ravebow
More Captain Solo Challenges may be added in a future update
Added Unlock Missions & Steam Achievements
Select Captain Screen
- Added the highest rank icon to the bottom right corner of the Captain icons
End Of Run Summary
- New Lowest Hull Remaining stat on Victory screen
- Fix - Map visible behind summary area
Planets
- Banished planets now say Banished when flying over them
Changed files in this update