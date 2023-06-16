 Skip to content

Time Wasters update for 16 June 2023

Early Access Build #824

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Challenge: Solo

  • Earn a Champion Victory with a Captain to unlock their Solo Challenge

  • Only the selected Captain and their weapon are available

  • All other weapons and captains are banished

  • Super Plasma and Super Nova planets are banished

  • New Solo icon will replace Champion after earning a Solo Challenge Victory

  • If Solo Challenge is unlocked, a new Select A Challenge screen appears after selecting the Captain

  • Captains with Solo Challenges

    • Azurene
    • Vermillion
    • Luna
    • Raven
    • TeslAI
    • Ravebow

  • More Captain Solo Challenges may be added in a future update

  • Added Unlock Missions & Steam Achievements

Select Captain Screen

  • Added the highest rank icon to the bottom right corner of the Captain icons

End Of Run Summary

  • New Lowest Hull Remaining stat on Victory screen
  • Fix - Map visible behind summary area

Planets

  • Banished planets now say Banished when flying over them

Changed files in this update

