DFHack - Dwarf Fortress Modding Engine update for 15 June 2023

DFHack 50.08-r4rc1

Build 11481059 · Last edited by Wendy

New Plugins

  • logistics: automatically mark and route items or animals that come to monitored stockpiles. options are toggleable on an overlay that comes up when you have a stockpile selected.

Fixes

  • dig-now: clear item occupancy flags for channeled tiles that had items on them
  • emigration: reassign home site for emigrating units so they don't just come right back to the fort
  • gui/create-item: allow blocks to be made out of wood when using the restrictive filters
  • RemoteFortressReader: fix a crash with engravings with undefined images

Misc Improvements

  • Dreamfort: full rewrite and update for DF v50

  • autonick: additional nicknames based on burrowing animals, colours, gems, and minerals

  • gui/autodump: add option to clear the trader flag from teleported items, allowing you to reclaim items dropped by merchants

  • gui/control-panel:

    • add some popular startup configuration commands for autobutcher and autofarm
    • add option for running fix/blood-del on new forts (enabled by default)

  • prioritize: add wild animal management tasks and lever pulling to the default list of prioritized job types

  • quickfort: now handles zones, locations, stockpile configuration, hauling routes, and more

  • stockpiles: added barrels, organic, artifacts, and masterworks stockpile presets

  • suspendmanager:

    • now suspends construction jobs on top of floor designations, protecting the designations from being erased
    • suspend blocking jobs when building high walls or filling corridors

Removed

  • gui/automelt: replaced by an overlay panel that appears when you click on a stockpile

Documentation

  • blueprint-library-guide: update Dreamfort screenshots, add aquifer_tap screenshot

