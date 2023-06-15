DFHack 50.08-r4rc1

New Plugins
- logistics: automatically mark and route items or animals that come to monitored stockpiles. options are toggleable on an overlay that comes up when you have a stockpile selected.
Fixes
- dig-now: clear item occupancy flags for channeled tiles that had items on them
- emigration: reassign home site for emigrating units so they don't just come right back to the fort
- gui/create-item: allow blocks to be made out of wood when using the restrictive filters
- RemoteFortressReader: fix a crash with engravings with undefined images
Misc Improvements
Dreamfort: full rewrite and update for DF v50
autonick: additional nicknames based on burrowing animals, colours, gems, and minerals
gui/autodump: add option to clear the trader flag from teleported items, allowing you to reclaim items dropped by merchants
gui/control-panel:
- add some popular startup configuration commands for autobutcher and autofarm
- add option for running fix/blood-del on new forts (enabled by default)
prioritize: add wild animal management tasks and lever pulling to the default list of prioritized job types
quickfort: now handles zones, locations, stockpile configuration, hauling routes, and more
stockpiles: added barrels, organic, artifacts, and masterworks stockpile presets
suspendmanager:
- now suspends construction jobs on top of floor designations, protecting the designations from being erased
- suspend blocking jobs when building high walls or filling corridors
Removed
- gui/automelt: replaced by an overlay panel that appears when you click on a stockpile
Documentation
- blueprint-library-guide: update Dreamfort screenshots, add aquifer_tap screenshot
