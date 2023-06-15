Update v0.10.6

Welcome our new survivor, Hansi the Shadow Rogue!

Hello! Hope you’re having a great day!

Time for a new character to join our ranks! Today we present… Hansi, the Shadow Rogue!

Hansi has spent many years trying to overcome the dangers of Ragnarok. Thanks to his ability to transmute shadows, he is able to use the energy of the enemies he destroys to his advantage.

This also means many many new leaves to add to your Yggdrasil tree.

We are currently working on Helheim Realm and it will be ready for beta in two weeks!

In the meantime, enjoy the new character and have an amazing rest of the week. Cheers!

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/