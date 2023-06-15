Version 0.5.0 - The Ranger is here!

Hello, fellow adventurers!

Exciting news awaits in the realm of Soul Survivors! We’ve just achieved a major milestone in our Early Access journey with the arrival of version 0.5.0. This update brings you an all-new character class: The Ranger. If you thrive on lightning-fast heroes armed with rapid-fire skills, then the Ranger might be for you.

Our character classes are akin to those found in classic RPGs like Diablo, each boasting a distinctive play style. No sharing abilities, mechanics, talents, or stats between characters.

Unlike the Bogatyr and Necromancer, the Ranger operates by an entirely different set of rules. As a seasoned archer, she relies on maintaining a safe distance from her foes due to her relatively lower health and defense. Attempting to wield her like a Bogatyr would only lead to imminent defeat. However, when played to her strengths, the Ranger becomes an unstoppable force of nature.

Swift and fearless, the Ranger moves with unparalleled agility, deftly evading danger while laying traps and peppering enemies with an unrelenting barrage of arrows. With her unique attack style, she tactically positions herself to engage foes from afar, ensuring precision and distance as she obliterates her targets.

Unlock a plethora of talents that elevate your gameplay experience, such as the ability to track down marked targets and take them out for a temporary cooldown boost.

Embrace the thrill of the hunt as the Ranger takes Center stage in Soul Survivors. We look forward to seeing what you all think about our new class. Feel free to discuss in the forums, or join our Discord server and never hesitate to reach out to us. We read everything and do our best to respond to everyone.

Version 0.5.0 also brings a large amount of QoL improvements, fixes and balancing updates.

FEATURES, BALANCING AND FIXES

Rerolls will now take into account previously omitted abilities, improving the odds of getting the ability you desire

Added a Gold Bonus to the End of Round based on time survived

Further modifications/improvements to the collisions system to boost performance

Fixed an issue where the hitboxes for some Elite Attacks were being left active for too long after the attack took place

Reduced HP and DMG of Bilee by 10%

Reduced Movement Speed of Chancellor Autlaic by 15%

Reduced HP of Chancellor Autlaic by 10%

Reduced Damage Output of Chancellor Autlaic by 40%

Reduced HP of Velya by 5%

Reduced DMG of Flesh Golem by 10%

Reduced HP of Warden Grainloch by 10%

Reduced HP of Warden Grainloch's Druids by 40%

Bogatyr: Boosted Quick Strike Damage by 20%

Bogatyr: Boosted Butcher's Blade Damage by 15%

Fixed a rare bug where the level up panel would not fully initialize before the game is paused

Improved stump mimic transition spawn logic

Added a shadow to the Firebomb

Necromancer: Increased Skeleton Enemy targeting range by 5%

Necromancer: Boosted skeleton pet damage against all bosses by 5%

Necromancer: Boosted Flesh Pile drop rate chance during Chancellor Autlaic Fight by 20%

Necromancer: Slightly increased the Soul collection range of the Skeletons

Modified the coin burst effect, boosting performance

Slowed the dmg rate for the Open Wound Curse by 20%

Reduced the Wiggle requirement to break free of Bloodsap's Root Traps by 33%

Increased Flesh Golem's short range strike attack cooldown from 2 seconds to 3 seconds

Added an extra check to ensure enemy projectiles cannot collide with the player more than once in a single frame

Fixed the fog covering Chancellor Autlaic to fill the screen space on 16:10 Displays (Includes Steam Deck)

Modified various UI elements to properly support 16:10 Aspect Ratios (Includes Steam Deck)

Fixed an index check issue for screen resolutions if monitor has changed since the last startup

Fixed a bug to prevent player from leveling up if game state is not registered in a play state

If an enemy is killed by the Necromancer's Invoke Fear talent and the souls curse is active and a soul is hazardous, it will no longer be consumed and inflict damage on the player

Fixed a bug with the mimics that was applying an incorrect amount of HP

Various text updates

JUNE CONTEST

Don’t forget, we are running a contest for the month of June. Design an Elite for our next environment, Usvit Castle, and enter for a chance to win some prizes! Submissions can be made via the contest thread or in Discord. Check out the contest page for more details.

CONTEST PAGE

WHAT’S TO COME

There’s a lot more to come in version 0.5.x moving forward, including the Merchant/Items system, new Curses, new features, and lots more requests. We plan to continue to release at least 1 new build every week. If you have already made a request to us, please understand we have noted it. There’s been a lot of requests and we’ll work things in as we continue development in Early Access. There’s much more to come and we’re excited to build Soul Survivors, together!