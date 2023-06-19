 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Riflemen update for 19 June 2023

Steam Nextfest Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11480824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Better spawn camera
  • More customization
  • Host migration
  • Announcer voices
  • Better meele logic
  • More settings
  • Temporary create game setting restrictions
  • Temporarily disabled offline play
  • Various map tweaks

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2022331 Depot 2022331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link