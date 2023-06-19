- Better spawn camera
- More customization
- Host migration
- Announcer voices
- Better meele logic
- More settings
- Temporary create game setting restrictions
- Temporarily disabled offline play
- Various map tweaks
The Riflemen update for 19 June 2023
Steam Nextfest Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2022331 Depot 2022331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update