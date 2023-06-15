Best Update of the Week

-Current Player Number is now accessible in gameplay (formulas)

-Improved Security camera tower mode

-New change character expression node

-Bot Follower can now crouch and jump

-Camera Trigger Activation on Finish by default

-Strong attack values in gameplay menu

-New chest model

-Spells in chest will spawn as grabbable powers by default

-Fix security camera

-Fix Reactor invisible

-Fix point light collision and size

-Fix Camera fade to black out bug the camera when toggle play

-Dispenser remove redundant visible in game bool