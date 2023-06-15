-Current Player Number is now accessible in gameplay (formulas)
-Improved Security camera tower mode
-New change character expression node
-Bot Follower can now crouch and jump
-Camera Trigger Activation on Finish by default
-Strong attack values in gameplay menu
-New chest model
-Spells in chest will spawn as grabbable powers by default
-Fix security camera
-Fix Reactor invisible
-Fix point light collision and size
-Fix Camera fade to black out bug the camera when toggle play
-Dispenser remove redundant visible in game bool
Playcraft update for 15 June 2023
Best Update of the Week
-Current Player Number is now accessible in gameplay (formulas)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update