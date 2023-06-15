 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Playcraft update for 15 June 2023

Best Update of the Week

Share · View all patches · Build 11480800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Current Player Number is now accessible in gameplay (formulas)
-Improved Security camera tower mode
-New change character expression node
-Bot Follower can now crouch and jump
-Camera Trigger Activation on Finish by default
-Strong attack values in gameplay menu
-New chest model
-Spells in chest will spawn as grabbable powers by default
-Fix security camera
-Fix Reactor invisible
-Fix point light collision and size
-Fix Camera fade to black out bug the camera when toggle play
-Dispenser remove redundant visible in game bool

Changed files in this update

PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link