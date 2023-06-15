 Skip to content

Trust No Bunny update for 15 June 2023

Update June 15, 2023

Build 11480726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved clarity for resolution screen
  • Players now earn 200 Pixie Dust for referring friends!

