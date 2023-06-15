Update v1.3.5

Greeting explorers, another minor maintenance update:
- new: added 5760x1080 screen resolution.
- fixed: loading incompatibility bug related to old save files.
- changed: game does not require online Steam connection anymore.
Thanks for playing,
nkm
