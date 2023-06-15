 Skip to content

Earth Analog update for 15 June 2023

Update v1.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11480700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting explorers, another minor maintenance update:

  • new: added 5760x1080 screen resolution.
  • fixed: loading incompatibility bug related to old save files.
  • changed: game does not require online Steam connection anymore.

Thanks for playing,
nkm

