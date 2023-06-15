- Updated localization.
- Faceless soldiers should have high combat and command skills.
- Correctly deactivate blood and shadow manager when changing maps.
- Temporarily disabled vertex buffer removal during map cleanup due to issues.
- Expanded time button areas.
- Fixed pub/sub leakage when creating a free lord.
- Fixed pub/sub leakage when destroying a city or disbanding a squad.
- Added variability in depth for actors to prevent flickering when moving along the same route.
- Fixed memory leak when reassigning orders.
- Removed NO-crash in the battle interface.
- Properly clean up the deleted local map.
- Knowledge is now displayed in the Lord's menu header.
- Fixed some issues in tutorials.
- Service workers now receive salesman salaries.
- Fixed lumberjack animation.
- Fixed crash when fleeing from a binding or finishing off a target.
- Fixed crash in battle.
- Fixed courier filter.
- Fixed incorrect method call for child training check.
- Fixed library asset.
- All lords in the location now know the newborn child.
- Added sound for button click on mouse release (click event).
- Fixed NO-crash when a weapon that the actor is not using breaks.
- Added sounds for notifications.
- Camera movement disabled when bandits appear.
- Task now requires taking clubs instead of spears to increase chances of success in battle.
- Inventory should update if the actor gets captured.
- Renamed "Easy Start" to "Hardcore".
- Criminals who are impostors in a dark deed now engage in fights.
Norland: Story Generating Strategy Playtest update for 15 June 2023
v0.2854.3020.0 - Playtest
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2467651 Depot 2467651
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update