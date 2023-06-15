 Skip to content

Norland: Story Generating Strategy Playtest update for 15 June 2023

v0.2854.3020.0 - Playtest

Patchnotes
  • Updated localization.
  • Faceless soldiers should have high combat and command skills.
  • Correctly deactivate blood and shadow manager when changing maps.
  • Temporarily disabled vertex buffer removal during map cleanup due to issues.
  • Expanded time button areas.
  • Fixed pub/sub leakage when creating a free lord.
  • Fixed pub/sub leakage when destroying a city or disbanding a squad.
  • Added variability in depth for actors to prevent flickering when moving along the same route.
  • Fixed memory leak when reassigning orders.
  • Removed NO-crash in the battle interface.
  • Properly clean up the deleted local map.
  • Knowledge is now displayed in the Lord's menu header.
  • Fixed some issues in tutorials.
  • Service workers now receive salesman salaries.
  • Fixed lumberjack animation.
  • Fixed crash when fleeing from a binding or finishing off a target.
  • Fixed crash in battle.
  • Fixed courier filter.
  • Fixed incorrect method call for child training check.
  • Fixed library asset.
  • All lords in the location now know the newborn child.
  • Added sound for button click on mouse release (click event).
  • Fixed NO-crash when a weapon that the actor is not using breaks.
  • Added sounds for notifications.
  • Camera movement disabled when bandits appear.
  • Task now requires taking clubs instead of spears to increase chances of success in battle.
  • Inventory should update if the actor gets captured.
  • Renamed "Easy Start" to "Hardcore".
  • Criminals who are impostors in a dark deed now engage in fights.

