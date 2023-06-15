Update notes for Jun 15

Improvements
- Added a deadzone around starting to aim your shot.
- Height and Velocity bonuses are now visible while the ball is in the air.
Bug Fixes
- Now saving total scored and total missed baskets.
- Upped the save data version
