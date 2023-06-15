 Skip to content

Shot Supreme Playtest update for 15 June 2023

Update notes for Jun 15

15 June 2023

Improvements
  • Added a deadzone around starting to aim your shot.
  • Height and Velocity bonuses are now visible while the ball is in the air.
Bug Fixes
  • Now saving total scored and total missed baskets.
  • Upped the save data version

