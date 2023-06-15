Major Feature Update - Revamped Map Editor, Avalonia 11 Upgrade, Docking

This is a huge update that will hopefully let RPG Architect get beyond some growing pains.

The map editor has been completely rewritten (again). It is more responsive and is written 100% in the game engine, just like the animation, user interface, battle setup, etc, previews.

RPG Architect migrated from Avalonia 10 -> 11. Numerous "enhancements" were made that previously needed custom band-aids to work.

Tools in RPG Architect can now be docked and undocked from the application.

Please note, some of the Avalonia 11 changes (including Docking) are still a little experimental and subject to bugs. If anything is found, please reach out in Discord or Steam forums.