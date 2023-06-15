 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 15 June 2023

Major Feature Update - Revamped Map Editor, Avalonia 11 Upgrade, Docking

Share · View all patches · Build 11480251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a huge update that will hopefully let RPG Architect get beyond some growing pains.

  • The map editor has been completely rewritten (again). It is more responsive and is written 100% in the game engine, just like the animation, user interface, battle setup, etc, previews.
  • RPG Architect migrated from Avalonia 10 -> 11. Numerous "enhancements" were made that previously needed custom band-aids to work.
  • Tools in RPG Architect can now be docked and undocked from the application.

Please note, some of the Avalonia 11 changes (including Docking) are still a little experimental and subject to bugs. If anything is found, please reach out in Discord or Steam forums.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link